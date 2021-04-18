MRS KENNEDY FACES ARREST AS POLICE PROBE VIDEO OF CHILD DRINKING ALCOHOL

Lusaka ~ Sun, 18 April 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Police are investigating the matter surrounding a video circulating on social media where a lady is seen to be administering alcohol to a child.

Deputy police public relations officer Danny Mwale appealed to members of the public who can have information leading to the identification of the woman to report to the police.

The video footage seen partly shows popular vlogger Mrs Kennedy (Natasha Nshindano).

“The circumstances in the video circulating on social media platforms were an adult female person is seen to be administering alcohol to a child are an indication that the child is in need of care as stipulated under Section 10 read with 9(a) of the Juvenile Act Chapter 53 of the Laws of Zambia,” Mr Mwale said. “Police have since instituted investigations into the matter. We call upon members of the public who may have information which will lead to the identification of this parent or guardian to report to the Police.”