ZAM HAPPY WITH MARCOPOLO TILES

Lusaka ~ Sun, 18 April 2021

The Zambia Association of Manufacturers ZAM has called on its members to enhance value addition of raw materials in view of boosting productivity levels in the manufacturing industry.

ZAM President Ezekiel Sekele explains that this is the only way Zambian companies will effectively contribute to national development.

Mr. Sekele made the remarks shortly after leading a delegation from his institution on a tour of the Marcopolo plant in Lusaka.

He says as an institution it is elated with the level of investment at the institution especially that it is utilizing local resources for its operations starting from raw materials, electricity and human resource.