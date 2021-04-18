ZAMBIAN STUDENT DIES IN INDIA AFTER FALLING OFF STAIR CASE IN DRUNKEN STATE



Lusaka ~ Sun, 18 April 2021

A Zambian student at Rayat Bahra University in Punjab, India has died after falling off a stair case.

20-year-old Micheal Chibanga, a second year student of Machenical Engineering, is said to have missed a step on a stair case after getting tipsy while attending a friend’s birthday party.

His friend and fellow Zambian, who is a final year student at the same University confirmed Chibanga’s death to Kalemba.

“I was with him yesterday only to recieve news this morning that he is dead. Micheal was really a good boy,” said the student.

Chibanga is said to have come from Ndola on the Copperbelt.

The Zambian High Commission in India is yet to issue an official statement on the matter.