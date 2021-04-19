CHAILE WRITES CHINESE AMBASSADOR OVER INDEFINITE VISA ISSUANCE SUSPENSION

Lusaka ~ Mon, 19 April 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Radical Revolutionary Party president

Vincent Chaile has expressed displeasure with the Chinese Embassy’s decision to suspend issuance of VISA’s to Zambians yet the Chinese are arriving in Zambia in large numbers.

In a letter addressed to the Chinese Ambassador and copied to Foreign Affairs Minister, ministry Permanent Secretary and Director General of Immigration Department today, the former UNZASU leader said it is injustice for the Chinese government to indefinitely suspend the issuance of VISAs to Zambians.

“Sir we Writing to your office to show displeasure of the worst injustice of 21st century towards our Zambian Citizen, especially business community who depends on travelling to China for business purposes,” Mr Chaile said. “Today when we look at the immigration statistics or when we visit Lusaka International Airport we only witness Chinese Citizens Flying in and out of Zambia in huge numbers freely without any restrictions or harassments or any kind of quarantine as per health guide lines”

He stated that if Zambia was a COVID-19 war zone or as deadly as portrayed by the media, China would not have been allowing its citizens to travel to Zambia in huge numbers for any kind of business.

He said the Chinese government’s decision to allow its citizens to travel to Zambia in huge numbers was a clear indication that Zambia is a safe zone to COVID-19 and that the citizen are also safe to travel to China for business purposes without any risk.

“Sir we hope that your office will treat this matter raised above with urgency it deserves,” Mr Chaile said.