DR TASILA’S ALLEGED KILLER IS FIT TO STAND TRIAL, SAYS PSYCHIATRIST

Lusaka ~ Mon, 19 April 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

A Psychiatrist consultant has declared Zambia Army Officer Lieutenant Nigel Musonda Mwaba fit to stand trial in a case in which he is accused of killing Dr Tasila Tembo.

Submitting a report after he examined Lt Mwaba who is in court for the murder of Dr Tembo, psychiatrist consultant Dr P. C Msoni said after Mwaba’s assessment for a condition or

conditions of disruptive, impulse-control and conduct disorder, he was of the opinion that the accused was fit to make a plea, stand trial and follow proceedings in his murder case.

However, the Doctor said Lt Mwaba has Borderline Personality Disorder characterised by unstable

interpersonal relationships, variable moods and impulsivity.

“He may have been predisposed to this disorder by environmental factors and the disorder maintained by his drinking repertoire, at the time of the alleged offence, the act may have been precipitated by an emotional decomposition consequent upon an imminent loss,” Dr Msoni said.

Lt Mwaba allegedly killed Dr Tembo, 47, between October 24, 2020 and October 26, 2020 in Lusaka.

When he appeared in the High Court, he pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Lt Mwaba, through his defence lawyer Dr O’ Brien Kaaba from the Legal Aid Board, however, applied that he be taken to Chainama Hills Mental Hospital for assessment for a condition or conditions of disruptive, impulse-control and conduct disorder which application judge Muma allowed.

The condition is a disorder that can cause a person to behave angrily or aggressively toward people or property.

According to the medical report, Dr Msoni indicated that Lt Mwaba has Borderline Personality Disorder characterised by unstable interpersonal relationships, variable moods and impulsivity, adding that he was of the opinion that the accused had the disorder at the

time he killed Dr Tembo.

“However, his cognitive (thinking) process is normal and has no perceptual disorders. He has insight, it is further my opinion that he is fit to make plea, stand trial and follow the proceedings of the court,” he stated.

And judge Muma ordered Lt Mwaba to take fresh plea of which he denied the charge.

Dr Kaaba applied for an adjournment to enable him obtain instructions in view of the witness statements which were in court.

“Considering the seriousness of the offence the accused is charged with, it is proper that he is given enough time to prepare. The lead counsel in the matter is also not before this court. In the circumstances, we are unable to proceed, therefore asking for an adjournment,” he stated.

Director of Public Prosecutions (DDP) Lillian Siyuni who is prosecuting the case said although the State had prepared four witnesses, it would

not object to the adjournment application.

“The nature of the case warrants that he be given enough time in order to defend himself. On that ground, we have no objection,” said Ms Siyuni.

Judge Muma adjourned the matter to April 28 for commencement of trial.