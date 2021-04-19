KAMPYONGO WARNS HICHILEMA, MWEETWA TO STOP CAUSING PUBLIC ALARM

Lusaka ~ Mon, 19 April 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Minister of Home Affairs Stephen Kampyongo has strongly warned Opposition UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema and his spokesperson, Cornelius Mweetwa to stop causing public alarm, political hysteria and to stop promoting anarchy in the country.

UPND last night mobilised youths who marched to Mr Hichilema’s residence to allegedly prevent him from being arrested by the Zambia Police.

Speaking on Hot FM radio station’s Hot Breakfast Show programme, Mr. Kampyongo dismissed allegations issued by Mr Mweetwa that the ruling Patriotic Front had planted to arrest and kill Mr Hichilema or prevent him from participating in the upcoming general elections.

Mr Kampyongo insisted that the anarchy and lawlessness being promoted by the UPND will not be tolerated as Government had an noble obligation to maintain peace, order and security of the country.

He said the false allegations being peddled by Mr Mweetwa were causing public alarm and public hysteria and government will not allow lawlessness to reign.

Mr Kampyongo said if Mr Hichilema or anyone else has participated in the abduction and kidnapping of the Hatembo family, the Police will pursue all suspects regardless of their status in society.

He said no one was above the law and the perception which UPND was creating that they can prevent such an arrest was ridiculous as the Police had a constitutional obligation to maintain law and order and can investigate and pursue any suspected criminal.

And Mr Kampyongo appealed to Mr Hichilema to provide leadership in his party in the on-going intra-party elections.

He said the wide threats and violence that have characterised the UPND intra-party elections was regretable and Mr Hichilema or his leadership has failed to condemn the violence.

He said the reports from places such as Chingola, Kabwata, Choma, Monze and Mkushi showed high levels of intolerance in the UPND that had degenerated to violence.