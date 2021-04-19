ONLY MUTINTA CAN MANAGE TO POISON HH, NOT PF – MWILA

Lusaka ~ Mon, 19 April 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

PF Secretary General Davies Mwila has said claims that the ruling party is scheming to kill UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema ahead of this year’s general elections are false.

Mr Mwila said during a briefing in Lusaka today that it is not possible for the PF to poison Mr Hichilema.

He said if the opposition leader is poisoned then “it’s the wife or his children”.

Mr Mwila was reacting to allegations by Chief Mukuni that the ruling party and government had planned to assassinate Mr Hichilema.

But Mr Mwila said Mr Hichilema is just politicking adding, that the ruling party will retire him in the August polls.

“How are we going to poison him, we don’t stay with him? If he is poisoned then it’s the wife or his children. It is not possible for us to poison him. So those are just false allegations and he is just politicking,” he said.

“And I know people are becoming desperate because they know that they are losing these 2021 General Elections. They know they don’t have the numbers. We were telling them, lets mobilize our people to go and register, they were busy celebrating on Bill 10. That’s the more reason now you see HH has to retire. Come 12 August, we are very much ready.”

Meanwhile, Mr Mwila said President Lungu will win elections because Zambians have seen what his government has done.