MWIIMBU AND MWEETWA TUMBLE AT UPND PROVINCIAL PRIMARIES

Choma ~ Mon, 19 April 2021
By Brightwell Chabusha
Choma Central Constituency Member of Parliament Cornelius Mweetwa and Monze Central MP Jack Mwiimbu have tumbled in the provincial primaries.
The latest development has thrown the bids for the duo to recontest for the third and fifth terms respectively in limbo.
Mr. Jack Mwiimbu, the leader of the opposition in parliament, got 19 votes losing to Mutinta Mazoka who polled 20 votes while Mr. Mweetwa, who is also UPND Spokesperson, polled 17 votes against his closest rival Trevor Mwiinde’s 19 votes out of the 41 votes cast.
Below is the outcome of provincial primaries:
SOUTHERN PROVINCE RESULTS
Kalomo provincial vote
Muwele Smart_19
Kamboni Hurry_15
Siakachoma Edgar_04
Livingstone provincial vote
Mathews Jere_09
Sikumba Rodney_09
Edwin Simwiimba_08
Mapuwo Eugene_11
Muhango Towela_01
Musonda philimon_01
Regina Kaingu_01
Peter Mufwinda_01
Hibajane Surpriser_01
Chikankata provincial vote
Melvin Chisanga_01
Hakalo Mweemba_01
Benny Mulungwe_01
Nakaanga Joseph_02
Anderson Ng’andu_03
John Phiri Yangilini_01
Jacqueline Sabao_05
Kabwe Mwiinga_23
Mbabala provincial vote
Bbelemu Chisanga_04
Choobwe Defious_07
Hamukoma philip_04
Musanje Joseph_14
Ndambo Ndambo_08
Musanje kelly_02
Mazabuka provincial vote
Hon Gary Nkombo_31
Mr Moonga kizzy_04
Choma provincial vote
Joe Muchindu_01
Jumba Muleya_01
Trevor Mwiinde-19
Zemba Moono_02
Hon mweetwa_17
Monde frazier_00
Pemba provincial vote
Choongo Bryson_02
Jimmy Dons_01
Habenzu Obey_03
Hamwata Lameck_08
Mizinga Flexson_01
Mweemba Ackim_06
Scott Nakaula _01
Simubalu Nelson_13
Matyola Evans _01
Mukonka Kelly_00
Hyde Hantuba_07
Magoye provincial vote
Agnes Dimbwe_01
Dills Sikumba_02
Mweemba malambo_17
Hachingala Farewell_02
Hakaseke _01
Mweene Confious_01
Emason Machila_13
Nachoonde kabunda_02
Subula Hachipabenda_01
Moomba provincial vote
Chaatila Fred_21
Dinda Charles_01
Chizela Moonga_12
Mweetwa Billy_01
Nakachinda Venon_01
Cavaras Mike_01
Bweengwa provincial vote
Sanford Namaambo_01
Micheelo Kasauta_22
Marshall Mubambe Muchende_08
George Micheelo_03
Mudada Elber_03
Monze provincial vote
Mutinta Mazoka -20
Jack Mwiimbu – 19
Vincent Chimuka – 01
Mizinga Chibbabuka – 01
3 Comments
jo
Both are welcome to join PF. We will not leave anyone behind.
Zambian
Ba Jack has poured all his life in UPND and has done a lot for this part.
KABWATA
Too bad for my friend Cornelius.