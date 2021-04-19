MWIIMBU AND MWEETWA TUMBLE AT UPND PROVINCIAL PRIMARIES

Choma ~ Mon, 19 April 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Choma Central Constituency Member of Parliament Cornelius Mweetwa and Monze Central MP Jack Mwiimbu have tumbled in the provincial primaries.

The latest development has thrown the bids for the duo to recontest for the third and fifth terms respectively in limbo.

Mr. Jack Mwiimbu, the leader of the opposition in parliament, got 19 votes losing to Mutinta Mazoka who polled 20 votes while Mr. Mweetwa, who is also UPND Spokesperson, polled 17 votes against his closest rival Trevor Mwiinde’s 19 votes out of the 41 votes cast.

Below is the outcome of provincial primaries:

SOUTHERN PROVINCE RESULTS

Kalomo provincial vote

Muwele Smart_19

Kamboni Hurry_15

Siakachoma Edgar_04

Livingstone provincial vote

Mathews Jere_09

Sikumba Rodney_09

Edwin Simwiimba_08

Mapuwo Eugene_11

Muhango Towela_01

Musonda philimon_01

Regina Kaingu_01

Peter Mufwinda_01

Hibajane Surpriser_01

Chikankata provincial vote

Melvin Chisanga_01

Hakalo Mweemba_01

Benny Mulungwe_01

Nakaanga Joseph_02

Anderson Ng’andu_03

John Phiri Yangilini_01

Jacqueline Sabao_05

Kabwe Mwiinga_23

Mbabala provincial vote

Bbelemu Chisanga_04

Choobwe Defious_07

Hamukoma philip_04

Musanje Joseph_14

Ndambo Ndambo_08

Musanje kelly_02

Mazabuka provincial vote

Hon Gary Nkombo_31

Mr Moonga kizzy_04

Choma provincial vote

Joe Muchindu_01

Jumba Muleya_01

Trevor Mwiinde-19

Zemba Moono_02

Hon mweetwa_17

Monde frazier_00

Pemba provincial vote

Choongo Bryson_02

Jimmy Dons_01

Habenzu Obey_03

Hamwata Lameck_08

Mizinga Flexson_01

Mweemba Ackim_06

Scott Nakaula _01

Simubalu Nelson_13

Matyola Evans _01

Mukonka Kelly_00

Hyde Hantuba_07

Magoye provincial vote

Agnes Dimbwe_01

Dills Sikumba_02

Mweemba malambo_17

Hachingala Farewell_02

Hakaseke _01

Mweene Confious_01

Emason Machila_13

Nachoonde kabunda_02

Subula Hachipabenda_01

Moomba provincial vote

Chaatila Fred_21

Dinda Charles_01

Chizela Moonga_12

Mweetwa Billy_01

Nakachinda Venon_01

Cavaras Mike_01

Bweengwa provincial vote

Sanford Namaambo_01

Micheelo Kasauta_22

Marshall Mubambe Muchende_08

George Micheelo_03

Mudada Elber_03

Monze provincial vote

Mutinta Mazoka -20

Jack Mwiimbu – 19

Vincent Chimuka – 01

Mizinga Chibbabuka – 01