PF UNVEILS WESTERN PROVINCE CANDIDATES WITH SOCIALITE IRIS TAKING MWANDI



Lusaka ~ Mon, 19 April 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

The ruling Patriotic Front has unveiled its parliamentary candidates for Western Province ahead of the 12th August, 2021 general elections.

Speaking at a media briefing in Lusaka today, Patriotic Front Secretary General Mr Davies Mwila has urged those not adopted not to despair but remain loyal to the party and support those adopted.

Among those adopted are former education minister and current UPND Nalikwanda member of parliament Professor Geoffrey Lungwangwa and Iris Kaingu as candidate for Mwandi constituency.

Former Information Deputy Minister Poniso Njeulu has been adopted for Sinjembela constituency while former Southern Province Permanent secretary Mwangala Liomba, has been picked for Senanga constituency.

And the ruling Patriotic Front has adopted Sioma Independent Member of Parliament Mbololwa Subulwa as their candidate for the same constituency.

Also on the list are Mr. Kufuka Kufuka for Sikongo constituency; Dr. Nasilele Mwanaumo for Kalabo; Mwangala Mwenda for Liuwa constituency; Changamo Charles Kakoma for Luena constituency.

Chibiya Maliti, for Luampa; Marks Mbunji for Lukulu; Godwin Putu has been re-adopted for Mangango constituency; Hedson Mushowa for Kaoma Central; Twembuchi Malikana for Mitete; Gwalela Simasiku for Mongu Central constituency; Albertina Poota for Mulobezi; Fridah Luhila for Nkeyema; Enoch Mundia for Nalolo; Mwangala Liomba for Senanga and Shaft Mukubesa for Sesheke.