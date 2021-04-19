UPND’S MKUSHI ASPIRING CANDIDATE FAKED A SHOOTING – POLICE IG

Lusaka ~ Mon, 19 April 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

The Inspector General of Police Kakoma Kanganja has revealed that Mkushi North Constituency UPND aspiring candidate Topson Kunda lied about his shooting allegations in an attempt to gain public sympathy ahead of the August 12 polls.

Mr Kanganja warned in a statement issued to the media today that police will not tolerate irresponsible conduct which may bring about public disorder.

For the past few days, different media platforms had been flooded with Mr Kunda’s story that he had been shot by a rival group from within the UPND after he emerged winner at the party’s primary elections.

“It is appalling to note that some politicians want to take a route of using propaganda and falsehood to gain sympathy from the electorate as seen from the conduct of Mkushi North Constituency, UPND aspiring candidate Topson Kunda who raised false alarm that he had been shot in the foot. His allegations almost sparked protests in Itala Compound,” he said.

“Politicians should bear in mind that my command will not tolerate irresponsible conduct which may bring about public disorder. It must be understood that giving false information to a public officer is a prosecutable offence; therefore, anyone found wanting shall not be spared. On Thursday, 15th April, 2021 around 23 53 hours, Kunda gave false information to the Police that he had been shot at whilst in Itala Compound and had sent someone to report on his behalf to police while he remained in a motor vehicle which was parked at the police station.”

Mr Kanganja explained that when some officers spotted Mr Kunda, they requested to see where the gun wound was as they could not spot any injury on his left foot.

“However, he was advised by police to get a medical report form for him to be attended to by Health authorities but he turned down the advice stating that he could not be treated at a Government Hospital,” he said.

“He later became unruly and left after refusing to get a medical report form saying he would be attended to at a Private Health Facility. His conduct almost sparked riots among members of the public in Itala Compound who were swayed into believing that the person in question was shot at when infact not.”

Mr Kanganja said that another falsehood was propelled in the same vein that the Police have plans to summon UPND leader Mr Hakainde Hichilema which he said is far from the truth.

He warned that anyone found wanting for inciting the public through publication of falsehood or alarming statements will be dealt with in accordance with the Law.

“In instances where we have intentions of summoning any person for any reason, we do so transparently because we have nothing to hide,” he said.

“It is with this back ground that I want to caution politicians to be responsible as they do their politics as opposed to engaging in misconduct that may cause public disorder. Anyone that will be found wanting for inciting the public through publication of falsehood or alarming statements will be dealt with in accordance with the law.”