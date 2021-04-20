2 MORE UPND MPS DITCH PARTY TO JOIN PF



Lusaka ~ Tue, 20 April 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

The United Party for National Development has continued losing its members ahead of this year’s General Elections with the latest defections being the Solwezi West and Nalikwanda Constituency Members of Parliament, Teddy Kasonso and Prof Geoffrey Lungwangwa.

The duo has ditched the opposition political party to join the ruling Patriotic Front (PF) today citing reasons for their move as regionalism.

Speaking during a briefing in Lusaka today, Mr Kasonso said crossing over to the PF has not been an easy decision for him to make.

He however metioned that he had to do it because “it was necessary.”

Mr Kasonso praised the ruling party for the developmental projects in the country adding that running the affairs of a nation is not an easy thing.

He said it is not possible that when UPND comes into power they will magically change things.

“When they say Balli will fix it, fix what? No one individual can fix the country’s challenges. It’s a collective responsibility. Government is a serious matter. It has a lot of competing interest and they cannot be solved by one person or at one time,” he said.

Mr Kasonso disclosed that he knew some people do not like it that “I have crossed over to the PF but they will eventually understand.”

The lawmaker called on Zambians to be patient with how PF is developing the country stressing that PF has done well in terms of development.

He said it is unfortunate that Zambians want government to take development to them at the same time and explained that development is something that is demanded from everyone.

Mr Kasonso was optimistic that President Lungu will win elections because of what he has done.

Meanwhile, Prof Lungwangwa said he will work tirelessly with people who have been adopted to ensure that the Head of State wins with a resounding victory in the entire Western Province.

He congratulated the President for going unopposed during the party’s General Conference adding that he will ensure that he makes the party proud.

He also mentioned that Zambia is an oasis of peace and implored the general public “keep it that way.”

Prof Lungwangwa explained that peace can only be upheld if people get rid of the hate speech, violence and hatred adding that “we are one people and there’s no need to hate each other.”

He also said the DNA of the UPND is that of bitterness and violence.

Others who have left UPND for PF include incumbent Lufwanyama UPND Council Chairperson Moses Chiyuka, incumbent Luampa Council Chairperson Victor Chibiya Maliti, former Mayor Jackson Makwamba, Davies Chiko from Magoye, Sokontwe Ward Councillor Davies Sumaili.