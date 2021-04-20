JERABO DIES AT MOPANI MINE DUMP SITE IN KITWE

Kitwe ~ Tue, 20 April 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

A 43-year-old jerabo of Kitwe has died while conducting illegal mining activities at a dump site behind Mopani Copper Mine in Kitwe.

Copperbelt province Permanent Secretary Bright Nundwe confirmed the incident but did not name the victim.

The accident happened in the morning when the victim jumped off a front-end loader which he was driving when it started tilting.

He has described the incident as sad and called on people not to engage in illegal mining activities at the dump sites.

“What has happened is very sad and as government we do not take pleasure in losing lives. Therefore, people should ensure that they do not engage in illegal mining activities that endanger their lives,” he said.

Mr Nundwe explained that after jumping off the machine it hit him over and killed him instantly.