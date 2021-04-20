NDOLA TEACHER DISCHARGED AS HER TEEN BROTHER GETS 2 YEARS OVER MARIJUANA

Ndola ~ Tue, 20 April 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

A 19-year-old boy of Ndola has been sentenced to 2 years imprisonment for trafficking in marijuana.

Blessings Lupaka 19, was jointly charged with his sister Daniella Lupaka 25, a teacher and Isabelle Lupaka 49, his mother, all of house number 0125 Nkwazi Overspill, for trafficking in Psychotropic substances.

It is alleged that Blessings, Daniella and Isabelle on 6th April 2021 at Ndola jointly and whilst acting together did traffic in Pyschotropic substances namely 2028.57 grams of marijuana a herbal product of cannabis sativa without lawful authority.

When the matter came up for plea before Ndola Principal Resident Magistrate Obbister Musukwa, Blessings pleaded guilty while his sister and mother denied the charge.

Magistrate Musukwa then gave the three accused some time to liaise with their defence Lawyer from the legal aide.

Facts are that on 6th April, 2021, DEC officers received information that there was a bus coming from Lusaka with a black plastic bag that contained marijuana.

“Around 13:00 hours when the bus arrived at Broadway bus station, Blessings collected the plastic bag and that was how DEC officer arrested him. A further search at his home was extended where some marijuana was found in his bedroom,” facts read in brief.

In mitigation, his lawyer said Blessings was only 19 years old and so remorseful of his actions.

Magistrate Musukwa noted the mitigation but said cases of this nature are on the increase in the district.

“You could have thought of this before you acted. You had enough time to move from home and conceal the other drugs in your bedroom. It is my considered position that impose a custodial sentence to deter other offenders. At 19, he could have engaged in more better activities that involved in drugs. I sentence you to 2 years Imprisonment with hard labour,” said Magistrate Musukwa.

Later, the state applied to have the second (sister), third (mother) accused discharged as the state does more investigations.

Magistrate Musukwa then discharged the two, warning them that a discharge is not an acquittal and they can be re-arrested once the police have other evidence.