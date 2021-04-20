WOMAN NABBED FOR ADMINISTERING ALCOHOL TO A CHILD

Lusaka ~ Tue, 20 April 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Police have charged and arrested Natasha Shindano aged 23 with giving Intoxicating liquor to a child contrary to the Laws of Zambia.

This was after a video went viral on facebook in which a woman known as Mrs Kennedy who was later identified as Natasha Shindano was seen giving what seemed to be liquor to a child.

Police Spokesperson Esther Katongo in a statement issued today explained that it has been established that the child in question was her cousin’s daughter .

Mrs. Katongo adds that the department of Social Welfare retrieved the child from the alleged abusive environment and she is in a safe home.

The accused person has been released on Police Bond.