Isoka Man Found Dead in Suspected Murder Incident

A 35-year-old man of Isoka has died in an incident police suspect to be murder after preliminary investigations.

The deceased identified as Brian Mbuzi, 35, of Kalungu Village was found dead under a mango tree with a branch fibre rope tied around his neck.

Muchinga Province Police Commissioner Lizzie Machina has confirmed the incident in an interview that occurred between April-16-18.

Machina said that officers visited the scene and found the body in an advanced stage of decomposition.

“Officers visited the scene, and their findings are as follows; the body of the deceased was in an advanced state of decomposition, his face and neck were completely obscured with red ants which were all over his body. The dead body was lying facing upwards with legs at full stretch, a branch fibre rope was observed around the neck though the knot and positioning were not suggestive of suicide,” she said.

Machina said due to the decomposed state of the dead body, it was handed over to the family members and advised them to bury and mark the grave for possible exhumation in order to ascertain the cause of death.

She said that investigations have been launched in the matter.