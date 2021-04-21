Nkana in Pyramids Test

Zambian CAF envoys return to action this afternoon (Wednesday) with Nkana hosting Pyramids FC of Egypt at the Levy Mwanawasa Stadium while Napsa Sttars face RS Berkane of Morocco at the National Heroes Stadium.

Nkana has been making the right noise ahead of the tie despite the team’s struggles domestically that has seen them go seven games without a win. Nkana can take comfort from their rivals’ poor form in the Egyptian league too.

The Zambian champions have six points alongside Pyramids, but the Egyptians have a healthier goal difference.

A win for Nkana will bolster their chances of making the semi-finals before their final match away to ruthless Raja Casablanca who have reaped maximum points.

Stand in coach Kaunda Simonda will be hoping skipper Richard Ocran inspires his lieutenants on the pitch to victory.

Nkana will be banking on the likes of Fred Tshimenga, Mischeck Chaila and Emmanuel Mwiinde to conjure a winning formula against the Egyptians.

In Lusaka Napsa Stars host Berkane of Morocco as they seek a respectable finish in their group where they are winless so far.

The pensioners who are on a debut campaign in the CAF Confederation Cup lost the reverse fixture 2-0 away in Morocco but will be playing for pride on home soil.

Both matches will be live on ZNBC television with Nkana taking to the field at 15:00 hours while Napsa Stars will play Berkane at 18:00 hours.

(Credit: FAZ Media)