40-YEAR-OLD CHIPATA FATHER ARRESTED FOR SEXUALLY ABUSING 18-YEAR-OLD DAUGHTER



Chipata ~ Fri, 23 April 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

A 40-year-old man of Chipata has been arrested for sexually abusing his 18-year-old daughter.

And Police in Chipata have instituted investigations into a rape case involving a 19-year-old pupil of Chipata Day Secondary School.

Eastern Province Police Commissioner Geza Lungu named the suspect as Michael Hara of Chipata District.

A Chipata resident Davies Mawere, who was the whistleblower and ensured the arrest of Mr Hara, urged members of the public to be patriotic and report crimes taking place in their communities.

Meanwhile, Mr Lungu said the 19-year-old pupil was raped around 15:00 hours near Old Beit ground.

He said the victim complained of painful private parts.

Mr Lungu said no arrest has been made so far but investigations into the matter have since commenced.