CNN NODS ZAMBIA AS OPEN INTERNATIONAL TOURIST DESTINATION

Lusaka ~ Fri, 23 April 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Zambia has been listed among CNN’s international destinations that tourists planning vacations in 2021 should consider for their holiday travel.

It is an important listing as CNN Travel remains a leading authority in providing guidance and recommendations on top and safe tourist destinations worldwide.

The new listing published April 22 is particularly significant in that travel remains restricted in light of the threat of COVID-19. It comes at a time that the West enters the peak holiday and travel season and travelers are considering international journeys in light of increased COVID-19 vaccinations.

CNN reported that despite 142million COVID-19 cases worldwide and the pandemic still far from over, “many of us are now itching to make plans to travel or to reunite with loved ones”.

In its curated list, CNN Travel omitted certain open countries “if they had very limited numbers of international travelers before the pandemic; have ongoing or recent armed conflicts, terrorism or rampant crime and unrest; or have entry requirements so extensive and complicated that they put the country out of reach of most travelers.”

The listing can be a boost for Zambia which has capacity to deal with COVID-19 testing requirements of the US government and has put in place measures to ensure the safety of all travelers.

Zambia has managed to maintain relatively low COVID-19 cases and fatalities due to an a multisectoral response, led at the Presidential level. Zambia has experience approximately 91,000 cases, out of a population of about 17 million. Of all the cases, 98% have recovered, and case fatality has been about 7.5 per 100,000. Added to the country’s excellent handling of COVID-19 cases, Government has also rolled out a robust vaccine program in one of Africa’s top tourist destinations that also prides itself for its peace, democracy, a friendly people and unparalleled tourism spots.

Other countries listed include Antigua and Barbuda, Armenia, Barbados, Belize, Rwanda, Botswana, Dubai in the UAE, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iceland, The Maldives, Morocco, Seychelles among others.

CNN Travel noted that health risks remained and it was up to individuals to decide whether to travel to any destination or not. It also recommended seeking CDC guidance for American holidaymakers who wished to have expert input into their travel decision.

“Keep in mind that not only must you pay attention to the guidance regarding countries you wish to visit or transit through, your home country may have Covid testing or mandatory hotel quarantine you’ll have to undertake on your return. What follows is an alphabetical list of countries and territories where it’s still possible for most international passport holders to go for a vacation: Zambia and others…”

This is according to a statement issued by First Secretary Press at the Zambian Mission in Washington D.C, Eric Mwanza.