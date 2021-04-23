EX-MINISTER KABANSHI FALLS ILL AS COURT DEFERS JUDGMENT

Magistrate Mwale could not deliver judgment because Kabanshi was not before court on account of illness as confirmed by her lawyer Jonas Zimba.

Allegations in the first count are that Kabanshi between January 1, 2017 and August 21, 2017 at Lusaka being a minister in the Ministry of

Community Development and Social Services willfully failed to comply with the law, applicable procedure or guidelines relating to procurement in engaging Zampost as a payment service provider, for the social cash transfer program.

In count two, it is alleged that Kabanshi between August 21, 2017 and April 26, 2018 at Lusaka, being Community Development minister willfully failed to comply with the law, applicable procedure or

guideline relating to procurement in amending the contract between the Ministry and Zampost for

the Social Cash Transfer program.