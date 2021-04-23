FORMER MINISTER, 3 OTHERS FREED

By Helga Chibwe

The Mazabuka High Court has released Mazabuka Mayor, Vincent Lilanda his counterpart for Choma Javen Simoloka, Former Minister Ackson Sejani and a businessman Fines Malambo who have been in police detention for the past 32 days without a charge.

Livingstone High Court Judge, Kenneth Mulife in setting the quartet free said the Zambia Police had violated section 26 of the Constitution by detaining the four without any charge and therefore ordered for their immediate release.

Earlier in the week Judge Mulife had granted Ackson Sejani, Choma businessman Fines Malambo, Choma and Mazabuka mayors Javen Somoloka and Vincent Lilanda respectively leave to proceed with their habeas corpus application.

And the applicants lawyer, Clement Andeleki has expressed happiness at the judgement passed by Judge Mulife who is sitting in Mazabuka.

He, however, notes that it is sad that his clients have been in detention for 32 days without being brought before court saying this is costly for the country and has appealed to police to desist from such practices.