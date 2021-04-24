62-YEAR-OLD SERENJE GRANNY DEFILES AND IMPREGNATES 15-YEAR-OLD GRAND DAUGHTER

Serenje ~ Sat, 24 April 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Police in Serenje District have arrested a 62-year-old man for defiling and subsequently impregnating his 15-year-old granddaughter.

Police spokesperson Esther Mwaata Katongo stated that the suspect also facilitated for an abortion.

“Police in Serenje District have arrested a 62 year old man for allegedly defiling his 15 year old granddaughter after which he allegedly facilitated for an Abortion upon discovery that she was pregnant.

The matter was reported on 22nd April, 2021 at 1245 hours by a family member aged 33 that his niece aged 15 of Zambia compound in Serenje was defiled and impregnated by her grandfather and had her abort the pregnancy,” Katongo stated.

She stated that this occurred between April 2018 at unknown time and date and March 2021 at unknown time and date at the the suspect’s home in Zambia compound in Serenje.

“It is alleged that the victim was being kept by the suspect after her mother died in 2018. He is alleged to have been taking advantage of her vulnerability when her grandmother went away for business until she got pregnant and aborted at three months.

The suspect is in police custody yet to be charged with appropriate charges,” Katongo stated.