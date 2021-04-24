MALAWIAN RAPIST EDITOR TO SPEND 10 YEARS IN UK JAIL FOR RAPING BABYSITTER

Leeds ~ Sat, 24 April 2021

Former Nyasatimes Editor Thom Chiumia has been sentenced to 10 years in jail for raping a 17-year-old girl in the United Kingdom.

Chiumia was handed the sentence yesterday by a court in Leeds, more than three years after he committed the crime.

The sexual abuse happened at Chiumia’s home where the 17-year-old girl was working as a babysitter for Chiumia’s two children.

On the day, Chiumia and his Zambian wife had left their home to attend an award ceremony.

Chiumia, however, left his wife at the awards ceremony and sneaked back home. At home, Chiumia forced himself on the girl.

He resigned as Editor of Nyasatimes following his arrest.