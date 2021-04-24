PRESIDENT LUNGU DATES CHIPATA

Chipata ~ Sat, 24 April 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

President Edgar Lungu will tomorrow embark on a one day working visit to Chipata City in Eastern Province.

The head of state will attend Eucharistic mass at St Pauls Anglican Church in Chipata where he will commission the Bishop John Osmers House.

The head of state will later pay a courtesy call on Chipata Catholic Diocese Bishop George Lungu before paying another courtesy call on Paramount Chief Mpezeni at Ephendukeni palace.

The President will depart for Lusaka in the afternoon.

This is according to a proposed programme released by the Eastern Province administration office.