PRESIDENT LUNGU IN KINSHASA FOR OFFICIAL VISIT



Lusaka ~ Sat, 24 April 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

President Edgar Chagwa Lungu has left for Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo on an official visit.

According to a statement issued by Special Assistant to the President Press and Public Relations Mr. Isaac Chipampe, the President left this morning at 09:00 hours from Zambia Air Force in Lusaka for Kinshasa where he will hold bilateral talks with DRC President Félix Tchilombo Tshisekedi.

President Lungu is accompanied by Minister of Foreign Affairs Hon. Joseph Malanji M.P., Minister for Presidential Affairs Hon. Freedom Sikazwe, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure Development Hon. Vincent Mwale M.P. and Minister for Luapula Province Hon. Nickson Chilangwa M.P..

The President is expected to return home later today.