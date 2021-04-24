SELF-CONFESSED KITWE SERIAL KILLER APPEARS IN COURT FOR ANOTHER MENTION

Kitwe ~ Sat, 24 April 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

The 27-year-old self-confessed Kitwe serial killer has appeared in the Kitwe Magistrate’s Court for another mention.

This in a matter where Miguel Musonda of Kitwe’s Kandabwe Compound is charged with murder contrary to the Laws of Zambia.

Musonda appeared before Magistrate Chongo Musonda for the alleged murder of Cynthia Kapalwa early this year.

When the matter came up for mention, the Court heard that the state was still waiting for instructions from the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) on how to proceed with the matter.

The suspect will appear in court again next month and he remains in Police custody.

Musonda has confessed killing over 11 women in what is suspected to be ritual as he was doing so per instruction from a witch doctor who told him he would be rich after killing sixteen women.

He has also confessed having slept with the corpses after killing them as part of the conditions of getting rich.

Police have in the recent past recovered eleven (11) bodies said to have been killed by the self confessed serial killer.