CLEARING AGENT GETS 2 YEARS FOR SMUGGLING VEHICLES

Lusaka ~ Sun, 25 April 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

A Clearing Agent of Nakonde has been sentenced to two years imprisonment with hard labour for smuggling motor vehicles into Zambia.

The facts of the case were that Innocent Simengwe, aged 27, between 9th May 2019 and 15th May 2019 at Nakonde of the Muchinga Province, smuggled three motor vehicles namely Toyota Allion, Toyota Harrier and a Toyota Hiace Van by purporting that the motor vehicles were in transit to Zimbabwe when in fact not, thereby defrauding the Government of Zambia of revenue in the sum of K97,262.99.

The action of the convict was contrary to section 149 and 183 (1) of the Customs and Excise Act Cap 322 of the laws of Zambia.

The court sentenced the convict to two years imprisonment with hard labour with effect from 15th April 2021 on each of the three counts which will run concurrently, meaning he will only serve two years.

The convict is now serving his term of imprisonment at Isoka Correction Facility.

The case was before Magistrate Litungi Litungi in the Nakonde Subordinate Court and was prosecuted by the ZRA Prosecutors.

The Zambia Revenue Authority has reminded all stakeholders and the general public that it does not take lightly any vices that intend to defraud the State any revenue.