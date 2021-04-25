NAWAKWI TRASHES CLAIMS THAT SHE WANTS TO KILL THE HATEMBOS

Lusaka ~ Sun, 25 April 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

FDD leader Edith Nawakwi has denied accusations by abducted Pheluna and Milton Hatembo that she wants to kill them, hence their decision to go into hiding.

A video has gone viral on social media in which the Hatembos are claiming to be in hiding as they are afraid of Ms Nawakwi who is planning to kill them, accusations Ms Nawakwi has totally rubbished.

The Hatembos were clearly under instructions from their abductors to issue the video in question to give an impression that they are safe when actually not.

Ms Nawakwi has challenged the Hatembos who are a brother and sister to come out in the open for the sake of their children whom she is keeping.

She has said Ms Pheluna’s children have stopped eating and are dehydrated because they are missing their mother.

Ms Nawakwi has pleaded twitch the abductors to free the Hatembos and added that she is happy to see them on video still alive.

Police have so far arrested five people, among them Chief Mukuni’s wife Veronica, in connection with the abduction of Pheluna and Milton Hatembo.