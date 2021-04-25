WITHOUT A DIPLOMA, AN AFRICAN BUILDS A HELICOPTER, A CAR AND A DRONE

Africa has incredible talents that remain anonymous. Some fight alone to propel themselves to the height of creativity and inventiveness.

This is the case of the Zimbabwean Sangulani Chikumbutso, born in Kuwazana, a suburb of the capital Harare, who could not even finish high school, but who today is a genius of high computer technology.

From a young age, Sangulani Chikumbutso was driven by the same passion as his father: Mechanics.

Degrees and long studies for him were just a waste of time. Very alert, he learned about electrical and computer technology very early on. After years of learning and development, he created his company “Saith technologies” specializing in energy and computer communication.

It is therefore with the label of his personal company, and with the small means on board, that he designed and produced a helicopter called “Hex Copter” with two seats, with a hybrid propulsion engine, operating with 6 types of fuels.

Sangulani Chikumbutso also invented an electric car, a magnetic converter, and an autonomous Mesh IP surveillance drone, the GPM (Green Power Machine) which is in the form of a generator producing “green” energy, therefore environmentally clean. For this genius, no limit seems to exist.

He is awaiting permission from the Zimbabwean government to engage in mass production in order to compete with Europeans, Americans and Asians in this innovative sector.

This is the kind of spirit that needs to be instilled in all young Africans.

This young Zimbabwean who is on the way to becoming a global star, only had to import a few spare parts, but the basic materials used come from Zimbabwe (aluminum and steel).