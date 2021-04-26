MPEZENI GIVES LUNGU SPEAR, SHIELD AND HEAD GEAR AS A SYMBOL OF HIS READINESS FOR AUGUST ELECTIONS

Chipata ~ Mon, 26 April 2022

PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu deserves another five years in power, according to Paramount Chief Mpezeni on the Ngoni people in Eastern Province.

The traditional leader this yesterday when he presented President Lungu Ngoni war instruments as a symbol of his readiness for the August 12 presidential elections.

The gift also included a spear, shield and the Ngoni head gear as a symbol to face the opponents in the August 12 general elections.

The traditional leader said that president Lungu had done a lot in areas of development in Eastern Province therefore, he should be given another five-year mandate.

Chief Mpezeni said this when President Lungu paid a courtesy call on him at his Ephindukeni palace.

And president Lungu presented a lion skin to Ngwenyama Paramount Chief Mpezeni as a symbol of authority among all his subjects.