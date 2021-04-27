CORNELIUS MWEETWA IS USING PF TO MAKE HIMSELF RELEVANT TO UPND



By Antonio Mwanza

I have known Cornelius Mweetwa for 18 years. I took over from him as President of UNZASU at UNZA. He is a brother and a comrade. And there is a reason why at unza we used to call him DECOTEX.

Cornelius Mweetwa has in the past recent days raised a barrage of hullabaloo claiming that the Patriotic Front has offered him 6 million KWACHA and a Toyota Hilux to defect to PF.

On face value and to those who are politically naive and don’t know Cornelius well, this kashimi or tale from Comrade Mweetwa may seem true and they would quickly shower Mweetwa with adulations as a man of integrity.

But what Mweetwa is saying is nothing but hogwash meant to push his own agenda for political survival, relevance within UPND so that he clinches the adoption for the Choma seat.

This is all DECOTEX at play, using PF to champion his own agenda within UPND.

For a long time, Cornelius has been having challenges with his adoption for Choma, in fact in 2016 he was on the verge of not being adopted; and as we speak, he has lost the UPND Provincial Primary elections for adoptions for Choma. He is under immense pressure to survive, politically so being who he is as DECOTEX he has resorted to sort political relevance within UPND by spreading utushimi that PF wants him so he puts pressure on UPND to try to appease him to stay within UPND by giving him what he wants.

First he stage-managed his own retirement from Parliament after realising that his adoption for Choma was not certain. He held a press briefing claiming that he would not re-contest. After that he organised some villagers and village headmen to start a campaign claiming that they wanted him to rescind his decision.

Now he has started the 6 Million KWACHA and Toyota Hilux claims. All these are pure gimmicks from DECOTEX to arm-twist his party to give him the Choma seat and to prove to ba Sammy that he is more loyal than others.

And this is the fate of UPND: they have no message and no consistency. Mweetwa as party spokesperson was supposed to be promoting and defending UPND as a Party, instead he is busy scheming, and promoting and defending himself at the expense of the Party.

What a tragedy!