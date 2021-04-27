Defection Hit UPND Suspends Officials in Eastern Province

Confusion has erupted in the UPND in Eastern Province following allegations that some officials are persuading people to defect to the Patriotic Front.

The party has since suspended four officials from the party for what it has described as

portraying “inimical activities”.

UPND Provincial Deputy Chairperson Mike Tembo has named the suspended officials as former provincial information and publicity secretary Victor Mbuzi, Mung’omba Ngoma, Vubwi Chairperson Charles Nyoka and

2016 Chipata Central UPND losing candidate Nedson Undi.

Mr Tembo stated that the four officials went to Nyimba and started persuading UPND Officials to defect to the ruling party.

He explains that the named officials met resistance as officials from Nyimba could not agree with their intentions.

Mr. Tembo said the party has therefore decided to suspend the four officials from all party activities and has directed district chairpersons not to entertain them, as they are no longer part of the opposition political party.

Credit: Breeze FM