NONSENSE, UPND SHOULDN’T ACCUSE ME OF WANTING TO KILL THE HATEMBOS – NAWAKWI

Lusaka ~ Tue, 21 April 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Forum for Democracy and Development (FDD) president Edith Nawakwi says it is nonsense for UPND to accuse her of trying to kill Pheluna and Milton Hatembo, who have been abducted.

Speaking at a media briefing in Lusaka this morning, Ms Nawakwi said it is evident that some UPND members are the ones who are involved in the abduction of Pheluna and Miltone Hatembo and they now want to spin the matter and accuse her of being behind an illegality she’s not involved in.

She said the UPND must face the reality instead of accusing her of nonsense.

“Do they need to pock me in my eyes in this particular round when they know there are people who have been arrested by the police facing the same charge and they are known?” she wondered.

“Are these FDD, what is their orientation? They are all UPND. You can not wash your dirty on me this is nonsense.”

And Ms Nawakwi said the allegations of fraud are not against any party member but an individual, Mr Hakainde Hichilema.

She challenged Mr Hichilema to drag her to court for the continued allegations leveled against him that he has dubiously acquired land from vulnerable families and said she will defend herself adequately.