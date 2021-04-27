SILIYA CASTIGATES SA’S MBOWENI FOR TRYING TO PAINT ZAMBIA GLOOMY

Lusaka ~ Monday, 27 April 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

The Zambian government has castigated South Africa’s Minister of Finance Tito Mboweni for his repeated negative assertions against the country.

Government spokesperson Dora Siliya said in a statement issued to the press today that Mboweni’s undiplomatic conduct is proof that he lacks experience to hold public office.

Mr Mboweni has repeatedly ignored diplomatic etiquette and embarked on bad mouthing Zambia.

He began with a tweet about Zambia’s airport where he said that not much development had happened in the country and yet this is the same airport that used to receive five flights of South Africa Airways, an online which has since been grounded under his watch.

Last August, Mr Mboweni disparaged Zambia again and when President Edgar Lungu appointed the new Governor of the Central Bank.

His remarks were so pedestrian and undiplomatic that his own President Cyril Ramaphosa had to lambast him in very strong terms.

Mr Mboweni is trying to paint a gloomy picture of the economic outlook of the country in his recent comments on Zambia, even when facts on the ground do not support the comments.

But Ms Siliya explained that the picture Mboweni is painting is false as proven by how government has been fighting the deadly Covid-19 pandemic which has crippled the global economic.

“The Government of the Republic of Zambia is extremely disturbed by the conduct of South Africa’s Minister of Finance, Mr Tito Mboweni, who has totally demonstrated that he is unfit to occupy public office, especially in a country that is held in high esteem both on the African and across the globe,” she said.

“Contrary to Mr Mboweni’s malicious campaigns Zambia, has done so well in the fight against Covid-19 that even reputable international media like CNN has labelled Zambia as a safe destination for tourism in 2021. Copper prices are so high, providing the hope for the country to rebound economically. Investment in Kariba lower provided 750 megawatts of electricity, reducing our power deficit significantly. Government has also provided stimulus packages to safeguard businesses. Our youths are being provided with internship jobs, businesses and higher education. Our cooperating partners have confidence in us and have continued to support the people of Zambia through various avenues.”

Meanwhile, Ms Siliya, who is also Minister of Information and Broadcasting Services said whatever personal issues Mboweni may have must not be allowed to jeopardise the good relationship between Zambia and South Africa.