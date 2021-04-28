13-YEAR-OLD NAKONDE GIRL WHO WENT TO WATCH TRAIN ARRIVAL FOUND DEAD AFTER MISSING FOR 10 DAYS

Nakonde ~ Wed, 28 April 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

A 13-year-old girl of Chinyanga Village in Nakonde who went missing for ten days after she went to watch the arrival of the train has been found dead in the nearby bush.

The body was found by Suwilanji Sichambo who was coming from Yolo Village going to Tazara Railway Station and alerted the nearby community.

Muchinga Province Police Commissioner Lizzie Machina has confirmed the development in an interview stating that the body was later identified by Peter Simfukwe, the father to the deceased.

She has identified the deceased who is suspected to have been murdered by unknown people as Micah Namfukwe.

“The father to the victim submitted that his daughter went to Tazara Railway Station to watch the arrival of the Train. He explained that after the Train passed Nakonde Railway Station he expected his daughter to come back home but she never did. This development made him to become worried hence, at around 17:00 hrs the same day, he went to Tazara Police Station and reported his daughter female juvenile Micah Namfukwe as a missing person,” Ms. Machina said.

She said officers visited the scene of crime and found the dead body along a footpath in the maize field and it was lying on the left side.

“Since it was in an advanced stage of decomposition, officers could not easily conduct a physical inspection on the dead body to see if there were any injuries or peculiarities. In this regard, the body was handed over to the relatives and were advised to bury and mark the grave for possible exhumation,” Ms. Machina added.

She said the docket has been opened and no arrest made while investigations have been instituted in the matter.