OVER 2,000 POLLUTION VICTIMS START GETTING COMPENSATION FROM KCM

Chingola ~ Wed, 28 April 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Over 2000 villagers who suffered pollution at the hands of Konkola Copper Mine in Chingola have started receiving their compensation packages.

The affected sued the mining giant in the London court in a case that started as far back as 2015 after their crops were destroyed by toxic chemicals.

However, the matter had to be settled out of Court after dragging for too long.

Edward Koshita, one of those whose crops were destroyed in the pollution that affected Mushishima Stream and Kafue River, has confirmed receipt of his package.

He stated that those affected are receiving around K51,000.

Mr. Koshita, now 71, said the compensation package will help him and many others to change their lifestyle.

He indicated that over the years, the affected Communities in Hippo Pool, Shimulala and Hellen have suffered and can no longer engaged in farming because the land is highly polluted.

Mr. Koshita said the settlers are in a mini lotto and are planning to invest in a more sustainable business to improve their livelihoods.

And Hippo Pool Ward Councillor Richard Mutale, who is also one of the beneficiaries, has held a meeting with the affected to encourage them on the need to invest their money prudently.

Mr. Mutale said the beneficiaries should not go into a spending spree as that would result in them turning destitute.