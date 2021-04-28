PRESIDENT LUNGU IS WINNING AUGUST ELECTIONS, HE HAS WORKED – LUSAMBO

Ndola ~ Wed, 28 April 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Kabushi Member of Parliament Bowman Lusambo says he is seeking re-election in the Constituency to complete all projects he has started.

And Mr. Lusambo is confident President Edgar Lungu will be re-elected because the Patriotic Front has delivered development in different parts of the Country.

Speaking when he inspected roads that are being tarred in his Constituency, Mr. Lusambo said the Patriotic Front party’s footprint are everywhere for everyone to see.

He said the tarring of roads in Lubuto Ward have nothing to do with the forthcoming elections but already planned projects.

Mr. Lusambo added that Kabushi will have six kilometers tarred from the twenty kilometers allocated to Ndola District.

“These are already planned projects….when I come back to campaign I will be pointing at what the government is doing,” he said.

Mr. Lusambo added that the people of Kabushi Constituency are happy with the developments and will not be cheated by opposition political leaders with no agenda.

He said the tarring of Peter Chibesakunda road is just the beginning of more development projects in his constituency.

Mr Lusambo said the PF is working and this is the reason why President Lungu will win without trouble.

“We are working and we will continue to work, no amount of hate from the opposition will stop us from delivering to the people. President Edgar Lungu will be re-elected because the Patriotic Front has delivered development in different parts of the Country,” he said.