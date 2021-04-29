78-YEAR-OLD KITWE MAN DIES ON THE SPOT AFTER BICYCLE ACCIDENT

Kitwe ~ Thur, 29 April 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

A 78-year-old cyclist has died on the spot after he hit a pedestrian and fell off his bicycle and sustained fatal injuries.

The incident happened on Tuesday when the man who has only been identified as Simwaba hit a 14-year-old girl along the Presidential Road in Kitwe.

Copperbelt Commissioner of Police Elias Chushi said the juvenile also sustained multiple body injuries and has been admitted to Kitwe Teaching Hospital.

“We received a report of a Fatal RTA which occurred on 28th April, 2021 at 10:30 hrs along Presidential Road, Ndeke. Involved was a Cyclist Simwaba other names not known, aged 78 of Ndeke Presidential Road, Area who was cycling a Gents bicycle and sustained multiple fatal injuries and died on the spot,” Mr Chushi said.

He added: “The accident happened when the cyclist was cycling from East to West direction and in the process, he hit a pedestrian who was crossing the road from South to North direction and fell off the cycle and crashed on the tarmac.”

Mr. Chushi said the body of the deceased is in the Mortuary at Kitwe Teaching Hospital awaiting postmortem and burial.