CRIMINALS SWINDLE MWINILUNGA COUNCIL SECRETARY IN GOLD DEAL

Unknown criminals have swindled Mwinilunga Town Council Secretary out of K39,900 on the premise that they would supply him alluvial gold.

Kennedy Kazanda has reported the matter to Police after his alleged business associates disappeared after collecting the sum.

This is despite government putting in place measures to curb illegal trading in gold at Kasenseli Gold mine in Mwinilunga District.

North Western Province Police Commissioner Joel Njase said the incident happened on Monday around 21:00hrs in low density area.

Mr. Njase said the Council Secretary was cheated by the unknown people that they would provide him arruvial gold but later dispersed with the money.

“The incident was reported by the victim himself that his money amounting to K 39,900 was falsely obtained by persons he can identify if seen,” Mr. Njase ststed.

He said a docket has been opened adding that police have launched investigations in the matter and no arrest has been made.

Mr. Njase has further advised members of the public to stop dealing in illegal activities because that puts their property and life on serious risk from criminal minded persons.

“People further know and understand that motivating factor to get rich quickly is in fact a serious foundation breach to national development,” Mr. Njase added.