DEVELOPMENT IS A PROCESS; EVEN AT HOME, YOU CAN’T HAVE EVERYTHING – MAKEBI ZULU

Chipata ~ Thur, 29 April 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Eastern Province Minister Makebi Zulu says development is process and not an event and that even at home, you can’t have everything.

Responding to callers who expressed concern over the state of the Lundazi bridge and some roads in the Province during Breeze FM’s political hour Programme, Mr Zulu said Government will complete the projects it started.

He said the contructors have moved on site to complete works while other projects have been completed.

Mr Zulu said the projects somehow delayed due to various challenges such as floods, COVID-19 and droughts among others.

He said despite those challenges the Government has been resilient in making sure that the projects continue.

Mr Zulu said outsiders appreciate Zambia’s resilient to continue the projects amid several challenges.

“Like I said a delay is not denial, the fact that we started the projects it means there is something happening and we are going to finish the projects. Development is a process and not an event even at home you cant have everything,” he said.