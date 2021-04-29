FIBRECOM TO PROVIDE FREE WIFI AT LUSAKA BUSINESS EXPO

Lusaka ~ Thur, 29 April 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Fibrecom Networks has become the latest company to confirm participation at the Lusaka Business Expo as a Silver sponsor, pledging to provide free internet service at the event.

The PUSH Women Network is pioneering the Lusaka Business EXPO, the first of its kind, and so far, government has offered support to the initiative with the Ministry of Commerce, Trade and Industry coming on board.

Speaking at the official handover, Fibrecom CEO Mr. Simon Muwowo expressed his company’s excitement and pleasure at getting on board the EXPO and encouraged everyone to attend in order to experience the company’s superior network quality.

He reiterated Fibrecom’s resolve to participate in supporting SMEs to migrate into the digital way of doing business by providing an affordable and convenient data plan from the corporate to the lowest levels.

He said he is happy to be working with PUSH and indicated the need to explore further collaboration with the organisation beyond the EXPO.

Executive Director and Chairperson of PUSH, Colonel Mwizukanji Namwawa, thanked Fibrecom for the support towards the EXPO platform.

“We are excitement at the immense support that the EXPO has received from the business community as well as Government through The Ministry of Commerce, Trade and Industry as well The Ministry of Sport, Youth & Child Development. Join us on 7-8 May 2021 for the two day event where day one will be a virtual business forum with day 2 being the Live exhibition event at East Park Mall. Lusaka’s largest meeting place just keeps getting BIGGER,” Col Namwawa said.