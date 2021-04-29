GROUND BREAKING OF KASOMENO-MWENDA TOLL ROAD BY LUNGU AND TSHISEKEDI SET FOR MAY 11

Mwense ~ Thur, 29 April 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

The Kasomeno-Mwenda Toll road project ground breaking by President Edgar Lungu and his Congolese counterpart Felix Tshisekedi will take place on May 11th, Luapula Province Minister Nickson Chilangwa has disclosed.

The ground breaking was scheduled for 30th April, 2021 but had to be rescheduled and the new dates have since been announced.

Mr. Chilangwa made the announced when he inspected ongoing early works on the Kasomeno-Mwenda road in Mwense’s Chalwe area.

He stated that Congolese President Felix Tshisekedi will officiate at the groundbreaking ceremony.

Meanwhile, Mr. Chilangwa has disclosed that a scheme has been unearthed were a group is fighting to block the Kasomeno – Mwenda road project from going ahead.

He said some known people involved in border crossing business are scared of losing out once the Kasomeno-Mwenda border crossing between Zambia and the Democratic Republic of Congo is accomplished.

Mr. Chilangwa has warned that government will not take kindly any schemes aimed at frustrating the Kasomeno-Mwenda toll road infrastructure.

He has since appealed to the people of Luapula Province to support the project.