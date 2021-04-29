KALUMBILA MAN DROWNS AFTER ATTEMPTING TO SWIM IN MUSANGESHI DAM

Kalumbila ~ Thur, 29 April 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

A 34-year-old man of Kawelenga Village in Kalumbila District has drowned in Musangeshi Dam when he attempted to swim.

North Western Province Police Commissioner Joel Njase has identified the deceased as Alex Chitotola.

Mr. Njase said the deceased had gone to check on his fishing traps when he met his fate.

He has explained that the deceased had told two ladies on the shores of Musangeshi Dam that he wanted to swim while going to check on the fishing traps.

Mr. Njase said the deceased later dived into the dam and at the time of rescue by one of the locals, the 34-year-old man had already drowned.

He added that the family has since been advised to proceed with burial.