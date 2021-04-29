LUNGU ORDERS CANCELLATION OF TITLES GIVEN TO DEVELOPERS OF 4 KITWE PLAY PARKS

Kitwe ~ Thur, 29 April 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

The Kitwe City Council has been caught up in a web of controversy after the sale of four play parks to which they are claiming innocence.

And President Edgar Lungu has directed the local authority to have all titles given to developers of the four play parks canceled.

Copperbelt Minister Japhen Mwakalombe who was in Kitwe to check on recent developments on Play Parks, said President Lungu is disappointed that play parks have been offered to private developers.

The Chongwe Member of Parliament said he had been sent by President Lungu to investigate the matter and ensure the proposed developments on the four parks are halted.

And Kitwe Town Clerk Mbulo Seke was at pains to explain the circumstances in which titles were issued to the developers.

He has indicated that the titles were issued by the Ministry of Lands and the documents have no trace to the Council.

“The Local Authority will request the Minister of Land and Natural Resources to consider invoking the provisions of the Land Acquisition Act Chapter 189 of the Laws of Zambia and subsequently revert to Kitwe City Council for the ownership of all privately acquired open spaces in the City for the benefit of the public,” he added.