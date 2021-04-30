Gen Miti Sees Zambian Potential for Crop Exports to SA

Zambia’s High Commissioner to South Africa Major General Jackson Miti has observed that Zambia has capacity to sufficiently cultivate tree crop products for export to that country’s fresh produce markets.

Major General Miti said South Africa’s fresh produce markets presented Zambian farmers an opportunity to supply tree crop products such as Avocados, Citrus fruits and Cashew nuts with high sanitary and phytosanitary standards.

He was speaking in Pretoria, South Africa, during the benchmarking tour of Tswane Fresh Produce Market organized by the High Commission and the Tswane Fresh Produce Market.

General Miti said Zambia was seeking export markets as the country was bound to increase its production of various agricultural commodities owing to some incentives that were put in place to encourage local and foreign investors.

And Tswane Fresh Produce Market Divisional Head Tshifhiwa Madima said they were ready to assist Zambian farmers with information on how they could begin to access the market.

He said his organization was ready to work with Zambian farmers through various agencies that provided the technical know-how.

Mr. Madima added that packaging and hygienic standards were cardinal for farmers to compete favourably with other market players.

The was contained in a statement issued to the media by Mrs Naomi Nyawali, the First secretary Press and Public Relations in the Zambia High Commission South Africa.