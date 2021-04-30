LOANS BOARD RECOVERS OVER K20M FROM EX-STUDENTS IN QUARTER ONE OF 2021

Lusaka ~ Fri, 30 April 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Higher Education loans Students Board (HELSB) has announced that it has recovered a total of K20.4 million in the first quarter on 2021 from students’ loan repayments.

HELSB Chief Executive Officer Ireen Chirwa said 6, 391 students are paying through government payroll while 4,100 are paying back through individual’s payroll system.

Ms Chirwa has also revealed that 80 beneficiaries have since died and their loans have been declared bad debts as they were not insured.

She said the cumulative total number of money paid back from 2018 to 31st March 2021 stands at K115.6 million.

Ms Chirwa said the number of students supported by HELSB has increased with a total of 20, 665 at public universities, including the University of Zambia and Copperbelt University.