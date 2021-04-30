PF MAYORAL ASPIRANT IN KITWE SETS ACCESS TO HEALTH SERVICES AS TOP PRIORITY

Kitwe ~ Fri, 30 April 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Patriotic Front Kitwe District Mayoral aspirant Jaya Ashani has observed that the growing population in Kitwe requires the establishment of more health facilities to shorten distance people cover to access health services.

In an interview, Ashani, a Zambian born from Sri Lankan parents, said she considers health as a priority sector for the people especially those in rural communities.

She stated that her observation is cognizant of government’s efforts to put up more facilities in different parts of Kitwe.

Ms. Ashani noted that the efforts of government need to be supported by bringing more people on board in helping set up health facilities.

“Government is doing the best it can to reduce the distances by setting up Mini hospitals, Health Posts among other facilities and this commitment deserves to be commended. While these efforts by government deserve appreciation, as someone aspiring to contest the Mayoral Seat in this great City of Kitwe, I am alive to the fact that government alone cannot manage to do this by itself but through collaborations,” She stated.

She said Kitwe’s biggest Hospital, Kitwe Teaching Hospital is currently overwelmed because the population has grown yet the infrastructure has remained almost and the same since its

construction in the 1950’s.

“It’s upgrade to a teaching hospital, demands modern equipment and infrastructure, and as I aspire I am in talks with business partners outside Zambia who are willing to supplement what government is doing by coming on board to assist us with modern equipment,” Ms. Ashani said.

She said “Through engagements with my associates, we will lobby for state of the art equipment to reduce stress on the national treasury that has other sectors that need the resources”

“Already President EDGAR LUNGU has created an enabling environment that allows the private sector to participate in the Country’s economy and through Public private partnerships we can do a lot,” she added.

Ms. Ashani said there is need to sort out the issue of referrals by investing in existing health facilities and save on resources that could be channelled to procurement of drugs.

“Zambia has qualifed health personell who most of them have opted to work outside the countrywhile others are unemployed, the creation of these facilities will also create jobs for thousands of graduates who leave tertiary education every year,” she stated.