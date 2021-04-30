PRESIDENTIAL NOMINATIONS FILING SET FOR MAY 17-20

Lusaka ~ Fri, 30 April 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

The Electoral Commission of Zambia has set the 1st of May to 9th May 2021 as dates for receiving nomination fees for Presidential candidates ahead of the general elections on 12th August, 2021.

Commission chief electoral officer, Patrick Nshindano told journalists during a media briefing today that the process is in readiness for the filing in of nomination papers for Presidential candidates, between 17th and 20th May 17 2021.

Mr. Nshindano says the commission is currently preparing to receive nominations countrywide from candidates vying for the positions of President, Member of Parliament, Mayor/Council Chairperson and Councillor.

“In order to facilitate for the verification and capturing of details for the supporters of presidential candidates, the Commission will facilitate for the pre-processing of supporters between 10th and 15th May 2021. The pre-processing will be done from provincial centres in all the ten provinces adding that a timetable of presidential candidates who have paid (in full) the prescribed election (nomination) fee will be compiled and publicized prior to dates of receiving nominations” he said.

During the same media briefing, Mr. Nshindano explained that in preparation for the receipt of the nominations, the Commission recently conducted the training of district election officers countrywide.

The training was held in all the 10 provincial centres from Tuesday, 20th to Sunday, 25th April 2021.

“The training focused on the legal qualifications and requirements for a candidate to participate in an election.

The qualifications and requirements are as stipulated under Articles 100 (Presidential), 70 (Parliamentary), 153 (Local Government) and 52 (Nominations) of the Republican Constitution as well as Sections 30 to 34 of the Electoral Process Act No. 35 of 2016” he said.

Meanwhile, the official campaign period ahead of the general elections will start on 12th May and end on 11th August 2021.

Candidates who will successfully lodge their nomination papers are required to draw up a campaign timetable in collaboration with the district election officers in districts where they lodged their nomination papers.

Mr. Nshindano said that the timetable is meant to streamline campaign activities amongst political parties and candidates as well as to enable candidates to freely canvass for votes within specified areas and time frame.

A date for the compilation of the nomination timetable will be communicated in due course.

And the inspection of the provisional register of voters will come to an end on 7th May 2021.

The Commission will update the nation on how many registered voters verified their details at the end of the exercise.

“The Commission will there after compile the final register. The compilation involves validating updates, assessing claims, objections and appeals which were made during the inspection period. The certification of the final Register of Voters will be done on 9th May 2021. The venue and time for the certification will be communicated in due course,” he said.