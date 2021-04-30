RUPIAH BANDA BACK IN FORM, VISITS JTI IN CHIPATA

Chipata ~ Fri, 30 April 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Former president Rupiah Banda is back in form and has visited an investor in the tobacco industry in Chipata where he said the country’s good investment policies are attracting foreign investment.

Mr Banda said investors need good investment policies.

He said attraction of more investors will be determined by the way the investors who are already in the country are being treated.

Mr Banda said he is impressed with the work of Japan Tobacco International and urged the company to continue.

He was speaking when he toured Japan Tobacco International offices and warehouse in Chipata today.

And JTI general manager Rob Glen said his company spend about US$5 million in community investments.

Mr Glen said the company contracts over 7,000 growers across the country.