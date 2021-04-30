SABOI TO TAKE OVER AS NDC PRESIDENT



Lusaka ~ Fri, 30 April 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

NDC vice-president Saboi Imboela is poised to take over as party leader following the resignation of Mr Chishimba Kambwili last evening.

According to the NDC constitution, when the president resigns, the vice-president takes over.

Mr Kambwili last night resigned and indicated that he will today announce his next political move.

He said his resignation was for personal reasons.

Meanwhile, Ms. Imboela has declared that the NDC will form government in 2026.

She said the party is currently in discussions with the ruling PF for a possible alliance ahead of the August 12, 2021 general elections.