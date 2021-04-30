SABOI TO TAKE OVER AS NDC PRESIDENT

By Brightwell Chabusha
NDC vice-president Saboi Imboela is poised to take over as party leader following the resignation of Mr Chishimba Kambwili last evening.
According to the NDC constitution, when the president resigns, the vice-president takes over.
Mr Kambwili last night resigned and indicated that he will today announce his next political move.
He said his resignation was for personal reasons.
Meanwhile, Ms. Imboela has declared that the NDC will form government in 2026.
She said the party is currently in discussions with the ruling PF for a possible alliance ahead of the August 12, 2021 general elections.
4 Comments
Kalulushi Resident
Saboi, you ineed look like Presidential material….Come 2026 state house is waiting …you will be our first Madam President.
Kalufyanya
Long Live Saboi!!! Long Live “SI” Saboi Imboela!!!!
NDC for Life
Thanking CK for having started this GREAT PARTY. We will miss your contribution and wish you the best in your future endevours. GO WELL Chishimba…We will meet again
Razor
This was expected as one of the conditions to drop court cases against CK. Now we wait for him to fulfill the other condition that is to join PF in order for him to get a full pardon from his conviction or even overturn his conviction by a higher court. Even Saboi is poised to follow her boss to PF.