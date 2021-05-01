COP SERIOUSLY INJURED, POLICE VEHICLE SMASHED DURING FRACAS AT PF SECRETARIAT

Lusaka ~ Sat, 01 May 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

One police officer has been seriously injured while a Police motor vehicle has been smashed during the confusion which occured today at the Patriotic Front Secretariat in Lusaka.

Police spokesperson Esther Mwaata Katongo stated that this occurred when police officers responded to a report that some Patriotic Front cadres had descended on Innocent Kalimanshi who had gone to the secretariat where the party had a political activity.

Mrs Katongo stated that police who rushed to the scene had their motor vehicle smashed in the process of whisking Kalimanshi away as the cadres begun throwing stones at the Police Vehicle and one officer was injured on the . Caders later damaged Kalimanshi’s motor vehicle.

“Police have instituted investigations in the matter with the aim of bringing perpetrators of the violence to book. As police we shall not condone any form of violence hence anyone that will be found to have participated in today’s violence shall be dealt with in accordance with the law. We wish to reiterate our usual call for all political parties to ensure that they hold their political activities peacefully. In instances where some people maybe aggrieved for whatever reason , abrogation of the law should never be an option as it is criminal,” she stated.

Katongo stated that those that took part in the violence should begin counting their days.